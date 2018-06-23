Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28, 2017. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, but it's not clear who initiated the confrontation.

Thompson's wife Chauna Thompson, who was a Harris County Sheriff's deputy at the time, was off-duty and met him at the restaurant.

Video shows Thompson on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.

Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Hernandez's family held a vigil outside Denny's, calling for justice in the case.

Thompson's attorney, Scot Courtney, said that the video doesn't tell the whole story. "They certainly don't show the beginning where Mr. Hernandez attacked my client. He was the initial aggressor."

Terry and Chauna Thompson were charged with murder.

On June 23, jurors were unable to reach a verdict after nearly 29 hours of deliberation. The judge in Terry Thompson's murder trial declared a mistrial.
Related Topics:
harris county sheriffs officefighttrialHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News