Active and retired military can go to Schlitterbahn for free this week as part of American Heroes week

Starting Memorial Day, members of the military, police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the park for free as a salute to troops and public safety officers.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) --
Schlitterbahn water park is rolling out a special deal for the military and first responders.

Starting today, members of the military, police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the park for free as a salute to troops and public safety officers.

They will need to show their military ID or proof of employment. If they are married or have children, their family members can get a discount of 50 percent off.

This comes as the park hosts American Heroes Week, which will run until Sunday.
