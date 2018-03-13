ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hello Kitty truck bringing treats to Houston-area

(KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS (KTRK) --
Hello Kitty is coming to the Houston-area, and she's bringing with her a truck full of tasty treats and iconic pink bow goodies.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will visit The Woodlands Mall between 10 a.m.and 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 24th, the cafe's Facebook event said.

The truck will bring with it macaroons, cookies, and other "super cute" treats and merchandise.

You may want to stop by the truck, which will be parked by Pottery Barn Kids, early: Thousands of people are interested in stopping by, according to the event page.
