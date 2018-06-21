FAMILY & PARENTING

Pool safety tips to keep your family safe this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you head to the pool this summer, check out these pool safety tips. (KTRK)

Experts estimate that 200 young children will drown in swimming pools each year. Before you head out for fun in the sun this summer, make sure you know how to keep your family safe at the pool. Tips from the American Red Cross can be found in the video above.

How much time does it take to drown? In the time it takes to...

-Cross a room for a towel (10 sec), a child in a bathtub can be submerged.
-Answer the phone (2 min), a child can lose consciousness.

-Sign for a package at the front door (4-6 min), a child submerged in a tub or pool can sustain permanent brain damage.
Test your knowledge about drowning and ways to protect your children by taking a 5-question quiz from the YMCA. You might be surprised at your score!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypoolsafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News