Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 20-year-old

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a missing person.

Christian Perez Alonzo, 20, was last seen on December 24, at 7pm in the 13900 block of Plantation Valley Drive in Houston.

Alonzo is about 5'4" tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has special needs.

He was last seen wearing a tan/beige shirt with a printed Ninja Turtles logo on the front, burgundy pants, and Van shoes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.
