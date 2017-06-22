EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2107843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman told deputies she found her grandson floating face-down in a pool at her home Friday morning.

Almost one week after a deadly drowning, the Hunt family is trying to find peace after losing their little boy.Two-year-old Casey Hunt was found floating face-down in his grandparents' pool on June 16.According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the child's grandfather said he put a movie on around 7:30 a.m. for the boy to watch. The grandfather said he walked away and when he returned, he discovered the child missing.According to deputies, the grandmother found the child floating face-down in their pool. The grandmother retrieved him from the pool and the grandfather called 911.Deputies say they found the grandparents administering CPR to the child when they arrived. Hunt was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.RELATED:Now the family is handing the body over to a transplant team to harvest his organs."It's not something any of us could imagine going though," said Shawna Parker, a family friend.His organs will be donated to help save the lives of seven to eight children, but this is not the first time Hunt will save someone. It seems little Casey was born a hero.ABC13 was there when he was just one day old. His parents, Chad and Leslie, had the monster theme nursery ready to go when a fire destroyed their Hitchcock home while they were out for their two-year anniversary in 2014.Leslie went into labor as they were salvaging things after the fire."He has to be like a guardian angel or something," Chad said after Casey's birth.Casey was the light during that dark time, and now almost three years later, the parents are facing loss again. Except this time, it's the loss of their guardian angel.The family is hosting a benefit for Casey on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at Aspens Bar and Grill in Kemah.They have also set up aasking for help to pay medical bills.