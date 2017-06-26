NEWS

2-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident at Spring home

A 2-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at a home in Spring. (KTRK)

A 2-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at a home in Spring.

She was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
