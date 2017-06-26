Today's Top Stories
NEWS
2-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident at Spring home
A 2-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at a home in Spring. (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, June 26, 2017 08:05PM
A 2-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at a home in Spring.
She was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
