Authorities are investigating a tragedy in New York after a 2-year-old girl and her 3-year-old brother were discovered dead in their apartment after both had trouble breathing while sleeping.It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at a housing co-op in in the Bronx.Investigators are trying to figure out how and why the two young siblings died, after their mother and her boyfriend called 911 to report that 2-year-old Olivia Gee and her 3-year-old Micah were having trouble breathing.Police and EMS arrived to find the kids unconscious. They were rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead."It's unheard of that, you know, two beautiful children, and they are beautiful, pass so suddenly," co-op general manager Charles Zsebedics said. "And the circumstances of which we don't completely understand at this moment."Neighbors in the 74 apartments of the complex are in shock and disbelief."We don't have answers for everything that takes place in life," neighbor Camille Caravalo said. "But she certainly will be in my prayers, and so will the children."Police from the 50th Precinct are looking into those circumstances, but at this point, the deaths have not been labeled suspicious."It had to be an accident," neighbor Aaron Olshan said. "It could only, I mean, things happen. There is no way that these parents could be culpable in any way. This is just, it's not possible."Distraught family members understandably did not want to talk on camera, but those who know the family -- and there are many in the close community -- have trouble coming to grips with the unimaginable."They are just gorgeous, beautiful, lovely, happy children," Zsebedics said. "Anyone that sees them just knows that they are well taken care of, and we just can't believe it."