2 women wanted for boutique burglary in southwest Houston

Crime Stoppers and Houston police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two women. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers and Houston police are hoping surveillance photos will lead to the arrests of two women wanted in a theft case.

The burglary happened on April 26 between the hours of 11:41 a.m. to 11:57 a.m. at a boutique in the 6600 block of Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said two Middle Eastern women went inside the store and stole about $5,000 worth of clothes.

The suspects are seen on surveillance video taking several items, then leaving in a gray minivan.

One of the women was wearing pink top and a long skirt, while the other woman was wearing a purple dress.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent with a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

