Crime Stoppers and Houston police are hoping surveillance photos will lead to the arrests of two women wanted in a theft case.The burglary happened on April 26 between the hours of 11:41 a.m. to 11:57 a.m. at a boutique in the 6600 block of Southwest Freeway.Investigators said two Middle Eastern women went inside the store and stole about $5,000 worth of clothes.The suspects are seen on surveillance video taking several items, then leaving in a gray minivan.One of the women was wearing pink top and a long skirt, while the other woman was wearing a purple dress.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent with a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.