2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway

2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A head-on crash shut down northbound lanes of Grand Parkway in Katy overnight.

The crash, which involved a white car and a pickup truck, happened on northbound Highway 99 between Bellfort Street and Bellaire Boulevard just before midnight late Monday.

The incident shut down lanes of traffic on Grand Parkway. The highway has since reopened.

Details of the crash, including injuries, were not immediately disclosed by law enforcement.

