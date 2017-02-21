NEWS

2 Texas tourists among 5 killed in Australian plane crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Texans Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch have been identified by their families on social media as two of the victims. (KTRK)

MELBOURNE, Australia --
An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.

The five were on a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air that crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in suburban Essendon was to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra confirmed that four victims were U.S. citizens. Texans Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch have been identified by their families on social media. Reports of another victim from Texas has not been confirmed.

De Haven's sister Denelle Wicht posted on Facebook that her 70-year-old brother had been killed "on a once in a lifetime trip to Australia" with friends.

The pilot was Max Quartermain, owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel.

The plane had taken off from Melbourne's second-biggest airport at Essendon for a golfing trip to King Island, 255 kilometers (160 miles) to the south, officials said.

The mall adjoins the airport.

Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said no one outside the plane was injured.

"Looking at the fireball, it is incredibly lucky that no one was at the back of those stores or in the car park of the stores, that no one was even hurt," Leane said.

The pilot reported a "catastrophic engine failure" moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall, police said.

Police and paramedics rushed to the crash site, where firefighters doused the flames.

A witness who gave his name as Jason told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was passing the mall in a taxi when the plane crashed.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast. I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball," he said.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel - it looked like a plane wheel - bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along," he said.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashaustralia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
Trump denounces anti-Semitism threats as 'horrible'
Supreme Court hearing case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US
Israeli soldier gets 18 months in Palestinian assailant's death, less than requested
WATCH LIVE: New tips wanted in teen's 2015 murder
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: New tips wanted in teen's 2015 murder
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Deadly crash shuts down FM 359 at Rogers Rd.
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
Houston's traffic NOT the worst in the world
Couple fined after finding racist graffiti on garage
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Show More
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Pedophilia remarks cost Yiannopoulos' book deal
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
More News
Top Video
Couple fined after finding racist graffiti on garage
How to build an igloo
Deadly crash shuts down FM 359 at Rogers Rd.
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
More Video