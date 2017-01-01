NEWS

2 shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Two people were shot outside the Studio Movie Grill on Highway 6 on Sunday night, Eyewitness News has learned.

A fight broke out prior to the shooting, deputies say. Two adult males were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one by Life Flight.

One victim is believed to have a gunshot wound to the jaw, but was conscious on the way to the hospital. The second victim's condition is not known.
No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
More News
Top Stories
Slight chance for severe weather Monday
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Reveler dives onto police cruiser, shatters windshield
Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
Show More
Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
More News
Top Video
Lying on the ground can make you a better runner!
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
A look inside moving day at the White House
More Video