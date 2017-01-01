2 shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater

Two people were shot outside the Studio Movie Grill on Highway 6 on Sunday night, Eyewitness News has learned.A fight broke out prior to the shooting, deputies say. Two adult males were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one by Life Flight.One victim is believed to have a gunshot wound to the jaw, but was conscious on the way to the hospital. The second victim's condition is not known.No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.