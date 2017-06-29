2 of 3 suspects in toddler's death face judge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --All three men wanted for the shooting death of a 10-month-old baby are behind bars.
Eyewitness News learned Wednesday the third suspect is in jail on an unrelated case and has not yet been charged in the death of Messiah Marshall. As a result, his name is being withheld from the public.
Meanwhile, a court appearance for one suspect and an arraignment for another are expected today.
Kravon Human was arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting. Last week, Jared Balogun was taken into custody and later charged with capital murder.
According to police, three people ran toward Marshall's father on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments as the child was learning to walk. At least two of the people opened fire, hitting the boy.
The toddler died in his father's arms, authorities said.
According to documents, Balogun admitted to his role in the shooting. In Probably Cause Court, it was also revealed that Balogun told detectives that Human was firing shots as well.
More details on what led up to the deadly shooting could be revealed in today's court proceedings.
