NEWS

2 suspects in toddler's death face judge today as 3rd is behind bars

EMBED </>More Videos

2 of 3 suspects in toddler's death face judge

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All three men wanted for the shooting death of a 10-month-old baby are behind bars.

Eyewitness News learned Wednesday the third suspect is in jail on an unrelated case and has not yet been charged in the death of Messiah Marshall. As a result, his name is being withheld from the public.

Meanwhile, a court appearance for one suspect and an arraignment for another are expected today.

Kravon Human was arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting. Last week, Jared Balogun was taken into custody and later charged with capital murder.

According to police, three people ran toward Marshall's father on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments as the child was learning to walk. At least two of the people opened fire, hitting the boy.

The toddler died in his father's arms, authorities said.

According to documents, Balogun admitted to his role in the shooting. In Probably Cause Court, it was also revealed that Balogun told detectives that Human was firing shots as well.

More details on what led up to the deadly shooting could be revealed in today's court proceedings.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest details in the case.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild killedinvestigationshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller
At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
More News
Top Stories
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte
Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
Can you believe the iPhone is turning 10 years old?
Top Catholic official charged in sex assault case
Search for answers after family vanished in Mexico
Show More
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Bland case
Houston's new recycling proposal raises questions
Drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Man claims USPS driver stole package meant for his mom
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
More News
Top Video
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte
Top Catholic official charged in sex assault case
More Video