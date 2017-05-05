BODY FOUND

2 men at large after deadly shooting in SE Houston

Raw video shows police investigating a deadly shooting overnight in southeast Houston.

The search is on for two men who ran away from the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Houston overnight.

Investigators said a Houston police officer heard shots ring out just after midnight while at a convenience store near Westover and Ledbetter.

The officer later discovered the body of a man in the street.

Two men were seen running into a nearby neighborhood, but officers were not able to catch up with them.

Investigators said they do not have a motive for the shooting.

