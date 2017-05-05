2 men at large after deadly shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The search is on for two men who ran away from the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Houston overnight.
Investigators said a Houston police officer heard shots ring out just after midnight while at a convenience store near Westover and Ledbetter.
The officer later discovered the body of a man in the street.
Two men were seen running into a nearby neighborhood, but officers were not able to catch up with them.
Investigators said they do not have a motive for the shooting.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff