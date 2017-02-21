2 men accused of placing skimming device on bank ATM

If you've used an ATM machine at the Prosperity Bank in Spring, you may want to check your bank statements.According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a skimming device was placed last Wednesday on the ATM outside the location on Interstate 45.Investigators believe a Hispanic male placed the device on the ATM around 6:35am. Nearly 12 hours later, another Hispanic male removed the device after capturing personal information from victims.The suspects were seen driving a white van."Fraudulent transactions began appearing on customer's statements in the area of Pasadena," deputies said in a release.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.