2 men accused of placing skimming device on bank ATM

Authorities searching for suspects accused of placing skimming device on ATM. (KTRK)

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
If you've used an ATM machine at the Prosperity Bank in Spring, you may want to check your bank statements.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a skimming device was placed last Wednesday on the ATM outside the location on Interstate 45.

Investigators believe a Hispanic male placed the device on the ATM around 6:35am. Nearly 12 hours later, another Hispanic male removed the device after capturing personal information from victims.

The suspects were seen driving a white van.

"Fraudulent transactions began appearing on customer's statements in the area of Pasadena," deputies said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.
