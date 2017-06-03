NEWS

2 injured after suspect crashes into Humble home

Accord to Precinct 4, a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into a home in Humble after a police chase, leaving two people inside the house injured.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were injured when a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into a home in Humble, according to authorities.

Precinct 4 deputies were notified Saturday afternoon that a car had been stolen from Aldine Westfield Library. Authorities tracked the car to the Hunters Glen subdivision, where they found an 18-year-old male at the wheel.

After a half-mile police chase, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home on the 7200 block of Foxvista Lane.

The suspect was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot.

Of the five people in the home at the time of the crash, two sustained injures that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect could face felony charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for the latest.

Related Topics:
newspolice chasestolen carcrashHumble
