2 injured after suspect crashes into home

Two people were injured when a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into a home, according to authorities.Precinct 4 deputies were notified Saturday afternoon that a car had been stolen from Aldine Westfield Library. Authorities tracked the car to the Hunters Glen subdivision, where they found an 18-year-old male at the wheel.After a half-mile police chase, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home in the Hunter's Glen neighborhood on the 7200 block of Foxvista Lane."I heard a loud boom and immediately looked out and saw a vehicle in the area," said Alfredo Requena.The suspect was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot.Of the five people in the home at the time of the crash, two sustained injures that do not appear to be life-threatening."It happened probably within ten minutes. I saw the girl was OK and we comforted her," said Requena.Deputies say the teen suspect got out of the car and ran next door. But he didn't get far before a deputy captured him in the backyard of a neighbor. It left a mess and a shaken neighborhood but they all agree it could have been much worse.Precinct 4 deputies say the teen will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and felony evading.