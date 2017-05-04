NEWS

2 firefighters injured after battling SE Houston condo fire

Raw video shows the scene of an apartment fire at the Saint Joseph Condominums. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters struggled against high winds while trying to put out a condominium fire in southeast Houston.

SkyEye was over the scene of the fire at Saint Joseph Condominium on Park Place near the Gulf Freeway.

While we do not know how many units were involved, the fire appeared to be small.

Firefighters were seen on the roof of the condo building, working to battle the blaze from above.

According to the Houston Fire Department, two of its members were injured while battling the fire. It's unknown their extent of the injuries.


The fire seemed to be concentrated to one small corner of the building.

