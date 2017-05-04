2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1951936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the scene of a devastating fire in Harris County overnight

A house fire that destroyed not one but two homes in northeast Harris County overnight also took the lives of two dogs.The homes erupted in flames on Hollybrook near the Eastex Freeway.The fire started in the back of one home, but strong winds pushed the flames to the house next door.When firefighters got to the street, they could see the problem right away.They had to split their fire team in half, with some firefighters going into the first home to make sure everyone got out. The other half went next door to make sure everyone in that house was out and safe.We spoke with one of the residents from the first house, and she said it was her husband who got everyone in her home to safety."I was in their sleeping and my husband woke me up and smelled smoke," fire victim Juanita Patterson said. "And we got out as soon as we can and the house was on fire, and we came out and saw some from the garage."Sadly, two beloved pets did not make it out alive. We have learned this morning that two dogs were killed in the blaze.The Red Cross has been called out here to help the families.Firefighters say everyone in both homes got out okay. One house is a total loss, and the other has heavy damage as well.