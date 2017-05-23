Two people are dead, including a 5-year-old boy, after an accident involving an Alvin ISD school bus in Brazoria County.The boy's grandmother was identified as the other victim killed in the crash.Joseph Salazar was a Pre-K student at E.C. Mason Elementary School, where professionals are on hand today to talk to those who knew Joseph.He and his grandmother, 60-year-old Karen Salazar, were killed when an Alvin ISD bus hit their car at a stop light on County Road 99 near Highway 6.According to deputies, there were no children on the bus at the time.The bus rear-ended the car at the red light and sent it through the intersection where it crashed into two other vehicles."From what she saw, the bus ran the red light," said Tim Savage.Savage's wife was in the SUV that was also involved in the accident."She's OK. She has a bruised leg and shoulder," he said.Investigators want to see if video from inside the bus can give them a better idea of what happened with the driver.Eyewitness News Jeff Ehling spoke to a witness. She's a nurse and said she couldn't believe she escaped without being injured."The cars went all around me. I can't describe it, just wings literally wings. Not one dent. Not one scratch, nothing on my car, nothing," Lauren Bray said.Alvin ISD officials said the bus was starting its afternoon route when the accident happened."Our hearts and minds are grieving right now for the members of the family involved in this unthinkable tragedy. This tragedy is too difficult to process and the emotions are too raw to feel anything but hurt and sadness for the family. This family is at the forefront of our minds at this time," Superintendent Buck Gilcrease said in a statement.The principal of E.C. Mason Elementary issued a statement about the tragedy:"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our Pre-K students and his family member passed away in a tragic accident this afternoon. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family during this extremely difficult time.We ask that you help your children understand this tragedy at the level you find most appropriate. As students return to school tomorrow, E.C. Mason Elementary will focus on providing a supportive environment for each of our students. The Alvin ISD Crisis Counseling Team will be available to assist with the needs of our students and families. Please do not hesitate to seek support by reaching out either to me personally or to other members of the E.C. Mason Faculty and Staff.Please join us in extending your thoughts and prayers to the family and those that care for them deeply."