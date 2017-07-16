NEWS

2 dead in fiery crash after chase in N Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

2 suspects dead after crashing during police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men are dead when Houston police say they crashed mid-chase at the 1700 block of Kelley near N. Loop East and Hardy Toll Road.

An officer tried to pull over the truck. The driver sped off. The high-speed police chase went southbound on I-45, then east on the North Loop and exited Irvington. The driver lost control and crashed, hitting a concrete pillar. The officer tried to help but the truck was already engulfed in flames.

"They lost control, hit concrete pillar. Officer immediately exited, tried to render aid and they tried to extinguish the vehicle but it was too involved in flames," said Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.

Both men died on the scene.

Pooja Lodhia with Eyewitness News will have more at 6 a.m.

Related Topics:
newshouston police departmentpolice chasecar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Harris Co. deputy involved in accident during traffic stop
Trump campaign paid Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer weeks before Russian meeting was revealed
Florida sinkhole stops growing after destroying 2 homes, boat
Remembering victims of military plane crash
More News
Top Stories
Harris Co. deputy involved in accident during traffic stop
Small tornado damages Livingston business
Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars
Houston police to use buses to catch reckless drivers
2 suspects in custody after high-speed chase down 288
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Drivers get into dangerous road rage clash
Show More
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
'Sesame Street' puppet promotes gender equality
More News
Top Video
Harris Co. deputy involved in accident during traffic stop
2 suspects in custody after high-speed chase down 288
Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars
Drivers get into dangerous road rage clash
More Video