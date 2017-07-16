2 dead in fiery crash after chase in N Houston

Two men are dead when Houston police say they crashed mid-chase at the 1700 block of Kelley near N. Loop East and Hardy Toll Road.An officer tried to pull over the truck. The driver sped off. The high-speed police chase went southbound on I-45, then east on the North Loop and exited Irvington. The driver lost control and crashed, hitting a concrete pillar. The officer tried to help but the truck was already engulfed in flames."They lost control, hit concrete pillar. Officer immediately exited, tried to render aid and they tried to extinguish the vehicle but it was too involved in flames," said Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.Both men died on the scene.Pooja Lodhia with Eyewitness News will have more at 6 a.m.