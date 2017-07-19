EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2235163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gives new details after a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

Deputies have no motive after a violent shootout killed two men and injured three others in north Harris County.After 8 p.m., deputies rushed to a home in the 1900 block of July after reports of gunfire.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several men were found with gunshot wounds after an altercation outside the front door of the home.Gonzalez said at one point all five men drew weapons and began to fire.Gunshots erupted in multiple directions, and one man related to the homeowner was killed. A second man who arrived with two others to the home was also killed.The sheriff said the three men who were hospitalized after the incident were in various condition, with at least one in critical condition."It's kind of complex, so we are trying to gather all the facts," Gonzalez said.Deputies were not able to say what the relationship was between the five men.