2 Dallas police officers shot and critically wounded, authorities say

Two Dallas Police officers have been shot and critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter.The shooting occurred at a Home Depot in North Dallas, according to the ATF, which is responding to the scene.A civilian was also shot, and his or her condition is unknown at this time, police said.The shooting suspect may be in custody, according a U.S. Marshal on the scene. Police were actively searching for the shooting suspect in a nearby wooded area.The police department asked for prayers for the officers and their families.Further details were not immediately available.