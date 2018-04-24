2 Dallas police officers shot and critically wounded, authorities say

Two Dallas Police officers have been shot and critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter.
The shooting occurred at a Home Depot in North Dallas, according to the ATF, which is responding to the scene.
A civilian was also shot, and his or her condition is unknown at this time, police said.
The shooting suspect may be in custody, according a U.S. Marshal on the scene. Police were actively searching for the shooting suspect in a nearby wooded area.
The police department asked for prayers for the officers and their families.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
