2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search

Deputies are searching for burglary suspects in northwest Harris County.

Two Cy-Fair Independent School District campuses were operating under secure mode for several hours on Thursday morning while deputies searched for burglary suspects in the area.

Deputies say a neighbor reported a burglary in the 7100 block of Kirkglade Ct. just after 10am. Three suspects were allegedly seen breaking into a house.

One woman was detained at the scene, while two other suspects took off.

According to the school district, Lowery Elementary School and Labay Middle School were on secure mode as a precaution.
