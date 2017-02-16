2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search

Two Cy-Fair Independent School District campuses were operating under secure mode for several hours on Thursday morning while deputies searched for burglary suspects in the area.Deputies say a neighbor reported a burglary in the 7100 block of Kirkglade Ct. just after 10am. Three suspects were allegedly seen breaking into a house.One woman was detained at the scene, while two other suspects took off.According to the school district, Lowery Elementary School and Labay Middle School were on secure mode as a precaution.