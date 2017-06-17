2 critically injured in NW Harris Co. shooting

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a woman called 911. When deputies arrived, they found her and a man shot inside the northwest Harris County home.Both appeared to have been shot in the head, according to a homicide detective. They were flown by Life Flight helicopter to the Texas Medical cCnter. The woman underwent surgery this morning. The man is listed in critical condition.Detective say there was no sign of forced entry into the suburban home and no one else was believed to be inside the house at the time of the shooting. A gun was observed by deputies inside the house. It will be tested to determine if it was the weapon involved in the shooting.An investigator said it didn't appear they were a married couple, but may have been in a relationship, or had a past involvement.Officers went to the hospital in an attempt to speak with the woman, but she was already in surgery.Names of the couple have not been released at this time.