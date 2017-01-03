Humble police arrested two men, accused of leading police on a chase after breaking into a Verizon store.Police responded to a burglary at the Verizon at Eastex Freeway near Townsen around 2:30 Tuesday morning where they say a vehicle smashed into the store repeatedly.Officers spotted a GMC truck leaving the scene and attempted to chase them.The suspects led police to Uvalde and highway 90 where Precinct 3 deputy constables used spike strips to stop the truck.Two men were taken into custody.Police say the vehicle was stolen.