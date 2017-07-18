2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two brothers, one of them a juvenile, were injured when an armed person opened fire on them during a home invasion in northwest Harris County.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Cypresswood Drive near Cutten.
The older of the two brothers was shot in the leg, while the younger brother was shot in his finger.
A third person at home at the time was not injured.
Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description or what was stolen from the home.
