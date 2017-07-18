2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion

Two brothers, one of them a juvenile, were injured when an armed person opened fire on them during a home invasion in northwest Harris County.The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Cypresswood Drive near Cutten.The older of the two brothers was shot in the leg, while the younger brother was shot in his finger.A third person at home at the time was not injured.Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description or what was stolen from the home.