STEAK

Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise with a South American palate

EMBED </>More Videos

If you have a Texas-sized appetite, you have to try Pampa's Grill in Spring Branch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are in the mood for meat and looking for Latin American flavors, look no further than Pampa Grill in Spring Branch.

The family-run restaurant is a carnivore's paradise specializing in Argentinian-style parrialladas of grilled beef.

"This is a copycat of the restaurants that we have in Montevideo Buenos Aires," diner Rafael Freira explained.

RELATED: Houston's Top 10 Steakhouses



Wife and husband owners Vicky Suarez and Javier Mendez opened Pampa Grill eight years ago to satisfy fellow South American diners looking for a taste of home, but the restaurant's over-the-top portions soon won over Houstonians with Texas-sized appetites.

"Their first reaction is, 'Oh my gosh, this is too much,'" Suarez laughs.

The restaurant's signature dish - the Parrillada - is a $35 platter of six different kinds of meat: flank steak, skirt steak, short rib, beef sausage, blood sausage, and chicken.

SEE ALSO: How to make Lucille's luscious hanger steak with potatoes
EMBED More News Videos

If you're ready to cozy up to a hearty plate of hanger steak, check out this recipe from Lucille's.



It's served hot over charcoal to keep the food warm at the table. Mendez, a trained pastry chef, has also earned the praise of vegetarians with his cooked-to-order over-stuffed spinach and cheese enchiladas.

"They make everything with so much heart and so much dedication, that you can taste it," diner Pablo Valqui explains.

But Pampa offers more than just a generous meal. The couple also serves up a huge helping of hospitality.

"When people come for the first time and I hug somebody, they say 'Okay, next time you are going to hug me,'" Suarez laughs.

SEE ALSO: How to make steak avocado piada
EMBED More News Videos

Chef Jorge Piada from Piada Italian Street Food shows us how to make the ultimate steak wrap.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantbuzzworthysteakout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STEAK
Chefs turn to budget bites to feed demand for casual dining
Get a steak dinner and a beer for just $20
Del Frisco's in the Galleria gets a face lift
Houston Restaurant Weeks: Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
More steak
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video