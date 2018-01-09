In a touching video by the Miami Police Department, Sergeant Tony Ginzo played an acoustic rendition of "Knockin on Heaven's Door." In the video, Ginzo performed the heartfelt song as images appeared of officers who recently died in the line of duty.
Three officers recounted their emotional experience searching for children who ultimately died in a massive house fire in Montgomery County on Friday. The three young children were trapped on the second story of a home in Tamina when the floor collapsed beneath them.
"I don't know. I don't know how he missed me...by the Grace of God," said officer Greg Vradenburg.
Vradenburg describes a frightening moment when he narrowly escaped death in January 2016. Video from his body camera was recently released that shows what happened before a shooting involving a chase suspect.
Meanwhile, a 14-year-old battling a rare cancer got his wish to join the Tomball Police Department. Nathan McGarrett has dreamed of a career in law enforcement for as long as he can remember and the officers in Tomball made his dream come true.
Weeks after he was shot multiple times in the line of duty, 24-year HPD officer Ronny Cortez is optimistic about his ability to walk again. Cortez was critically wounded in February while attempting to capture a burglary suspect in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.
In recognition of the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, Houston Police Department will host several events during National Police Week.
During the week, students in Houston will participate in tours and demonstrations at the Houston Police Academy. The kids will meet with officers and will have demonstrations from various units within the department, HPD said.
On Wednesday, clergy members will gather for The Day of Prayer Ceremony at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.
HPD employees will receive numerous awards on Thursday during the Police Week Awards Ceremony Luncheon. A proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner will also be read.
The week will conclude with a memorial service to honor those officers who died in the line of duty. The service starts at 7 p.m. Friday with a procession at the memorial site, located at 2400 Memorial Drive.
The public is invited to attend the events on Wednesday and Friday.
