Thanking the hard-working men and women for International Firefighters' Day

We are thanking the hard-working firefighters who put their lives on the line every single day for International Firefighters' Day. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are thanking the hard-working firefighters who put their lives on the line every single day.

Join us as we take a moment for International Firefighters' Day to honor all the women and men who dedicate their time to protect life and property.
Firefighters battled to extinguish massive flames that burned Charlie's BBQ restaurant in North Harris County in May 2017.
Fire destroys Charlie's BBQ
Massive fire burning at N. Harris County restaurant Charlie's BBQ.


Firefighters don't always respond to fires. Just after the New Year in 2017, Al Johnson collapsed while he was working out. He was in cardiac arrest. A team of Houston firefighters and medics responded quickly to the call and helped Johnson. In April, the first responders were honored for saving Johnson's life.
Couple thanks paramedics who saved man's life
A Houston couple said thank you to the heroes who stepped into action.


Houston Fire Department Captain Bill Dowling was remembered as a man of faith and fight on March 15, 2017 when loved ones gathered for his funeral.

Dowling was injured in the deadly Southwest Inn fire that killed four of his fellow firefighters. He died nearly four years following the fire as a result of the critical injuries he sustained in the inferno.
Capt. Bill Dowling remembered as man of faith and fight
Capt. Dowling lived by station 68's motto: "Fueled by fire, driven by courage."

And not only do firefighters put their lives on the line for people, but they protect animals as well. Houston fire crews pulled a dog out of a burning apartment on May 16, 2016.
Two-alarm fire rips through apartments
The fire broke out Monday at the complex at 2200 Hayes. No people were reported injured, but at least one dog needed an assist.


And the holidays always brings out stories of generosity and kindness. In December 2016, Station 74 firefighters brought Christmas to two children who lost their mother in a crash.

"I want to tell them thank you for all the presents and I hope they have a good Christmas at home, too," said 10-year-old Jevin Johnson.
HFD gives Christmas to children after mother's death
10-year-old Jevin, 3-year-old Zane and 1-year-old Tank lost their mother, 30-year-old Jennifer Johnson, last month when her car rolled over on 1-45. Now, HFD Station 74 is stepping in.
