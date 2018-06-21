Houston's Official 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks will ignite the sky, and live music will set the stage for Houston's signature annual patriotic celebration, Freedom Over Texas from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Buffalo Bayou (along Allen Parkway).
The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display, choreographed to music, by CITGO. GET TICKETS
Want to be part of the action? Become a CITGO Freedom Over Texas volunteer!CLICK HERE
Don't miss the CITGO Freedom Over Texas broadcast July 4th at 7pm on ABC13!
This year, CITGO Freedom Over Texas will feature great music from Chris Young and The Mavericks!
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FEATURED ENTERTAINMENT
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FEATURED ENTERTAINMENT
This year's festivities include the Walmart All-American Kids Zone, a children's entertainment area with a stage featuring entertainment for young and old, alike; the Southwest Airlines Zone, where you can relax and enjoy the summer day; the Bud Light Bayou Beer Garden and a fun in the sun good time; Liberty Park featuring a stage with amazing talent and a salute to all 5 branches of the military; the Dr Pepper One of a Kind Zone, featuring Houston professional sport team set-ups and Dr Pepper drink sampling at the Flavor Zone!
The Houston Parks & Recreation Department regulations prohibit dogs, amphibians, reptiles and snakes that are considered dangerous. Therefore, we require the ban of all such animals. This does not include Seeing Eye dogs or other dogs that provide assistance to physically challenged individuals. No smoking allowed in any City of Houston park interior and exterior spaces/facilities. LEARN MORE