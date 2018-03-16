The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 3/16 - 3/22:
Friday, March 16
Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Family Movie Night: Disney Pixar's Coco
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cirque La Vie Performance
The Square at Memorial City
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Diavolo - Volo
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green Roller Rink
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Family Story Time and Craft with Levy Park Conservancy: How to Catch a Leprechaun
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Connect 4 Tournament
Levy Park
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Public Piano Play
Levy Park
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Children's Bingo
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Youth Poetry Performance Sessions
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9:00 a.m.
Stars & Stripes at the Lawn
The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City
5:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, March 17
St. Patrick's Parade
Village of Surfside Beach
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day at Saint Arnold
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Camp Gladiator & Under Armour Workout
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
No DWI Free Holiday Rides - St. Patrick's Day 2018
Houston Metro Area
Call a ride to get home safely and Sutliff & Stout, PLLC will reimburse you for the cost.
The St. Patrick's Day Party
Henderson Heights Pub
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Speak... We are listening: Domestic Violence Awareness Forum
15955 West Hardy, Suite 206, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
March Mart
Mercer Botanic Gardens, Humble
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Kid Protection Planning Workshop
440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Saint Patrick's Day & Texas City Little League Parade
Texas City High School
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
FotoFest Fort Bend 2018: Kevin Douglas West / Habana & Debi Beauregard / Sophie & Stella
Fort Bend Art Center
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Annual Library Carnival
Central Library, Pasadena
10:00 a.m.
Clements High School Holi Celebration
Sugar Land Memorial Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Creekwood Fishing Derby
3833 South Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Wild Birds Unlimited & Houston Audubon Present Birds of the Bayou City
2800 Broadway, Pearland
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Saint Patrick's Day Lepre-con Pub Crawl and Concert
Market Square Park
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: LA Sax
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Spring Sing Vocal Competition - Competition Finale
Memorial City Mall Fireplace at West Entrance
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
DIAZ: Noche Caliente featuring Menique with Jose Valentino
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Project Dance
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
59th Houston St. Patrick's Parade
1800 Texas Avenue
12:00 p.m.
Young Audiences of Houston Tom's Fund Band, Recycled Rhythm Workshop
Levy Park
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Bootcamp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Live! At The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Superhero Saturdays
Discovery Green Rink
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
STEM Saturdays
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Square Live!: Mockingbird The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 18
BCO Hiking in Houston
Cleveland Park
9:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Concerts in the Park: Maydwell
Northshore Park, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Ronnie Coleman
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
This is How We Roll Sundays: Osvaldo Corral, co-host of Noticias 45 Edicion Digital
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Inprint Cool Brains! Spring Break Fest with Juan Felipe Herrera
10410 Manhattan Drive, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Nowruz Spring Festival (Iranian New Year)
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Yoga at the Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, March 19
Community Health & Wellness Fair Hosted by Humana
16170 Westpark Drive, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
LEGO Night
1 Mary Elizabeth Wilbanks Ave, Baytown
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Heartfulness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 20
Breckenridge Brewery Presents - Frank Turner Concert
McGonigel's Mucky Duck, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Whataburger Customer Appreciation Event
2820 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tampico Beverages Launches 'Tampico Tuesdays' with Flavors of Fun Across Houston
Various locations and times. Check the website for more information.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free at the Zoo
Houston Zoo
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 21
Breckenridge Brewery & The Hobbit Café Beer Dinner
The Hobbit Café, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston
Boot Camp at The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Gator Tales: Worms
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, March 22
Breckenridge Brewery Hosts - Midtown Pub Crawl
Irish Cowboy, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Beauty Bash at Palais Royal
5732 Highway 6, Missouri City
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston
Parkour
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Bible Storytime
Topstone Bibles and Books
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100 in Houston
SUNDAY 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
