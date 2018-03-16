FREE STUFF

The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week

Here are fun, free things to put on your calendar! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 3/16 - 3/22:

Friday, March 16
Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Family Movie Night: Disney Pixar's Coco
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cirque La Vie Performance
The Square at Memorial City
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Diavolo - Volo
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green Roller Rink

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Family Story Time and Craft with Levy Park Conservancy: How to Catch a Leprechaun
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Connect 4 Tournament
Levy Park
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Children's Bingo
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Youth Poetry Performance Sessions
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9:00 a.m.

Stars & Stripes at the Lawn
The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City
5:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 17

St. Patrick's Parade
Village of Surfside Beach
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day at Saint Arnold
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Camp Gladiator & Under Armour Workout
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

No DWI Free Holiday Rides - St. Patrick's Day 2018
Houston Metro Area
Call a ride to get home safely and Sutliff & Stout, PLLC will reimburse you for the cost.

The St. Patrick's Day Party
Henderson Heights Pub
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Speak... We are listening: Domestic Violence Awareness Forum
15955 West Hardy, Suite 206, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

March Mart
Mercer Botanic Gardens, Humble
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kid Protection Planning Workshop
440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Saint Patrick's Day & Texas City Little League Parade
Texas City High School
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

FotoFest Fort Bend 2018: Kevin Douglas West / Habana & Debi Beauregard / Sophie & Stella
Fort Bend Art Center
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Annual Library Carnival
Central Library, Pasadena
10:00 a.m.

Clements High School Holi Celebration
Sugar Land Memorial Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Creekwood Fishing Derby
3833 South Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Wild Birds Unlimited & Houston Audubon Present Birds of the Bayou City
2800 Broadway, Pearland
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Saint Patrick's Day Lepre-con Pub Crawl and Concert
Market Square Park
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: LA Sax
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Spring Sing Vocal Competition - Competition Finale
Memorial City Mall Fireplace at West Entrance
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DIAZ: Noche Caliente featuring Menique with Jose Valentino
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Project Dance
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

59th Houston St. Patrick's Parade
1800 Texas Avenue
12:00 p.m.

Young Audiences of Houston Tom's Fund Band, Recycled Rhythm Workshop
Levy Park
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Bootcamp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Live! At The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Superhero Saturdays
Discovery Green Rink
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

STEM Saturdays
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Square Live!: Mockingbird The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

BCO Hiking in Houston
Cleveland Park
9:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.

Concerts in the Park: Maydwell
Northshore Park, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Ronnie Coleman
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

This is How We Roll Sundays: Osvaldo Corral, co-host of Noticias 45 Edicion Digital
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Inprint Cool Brains! Spring Break Fest with Juan Felipe Herrera
10410 Manhattan Drive, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nowruz Spring Festival (Iranian New Year)
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Yoga at the Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 19

Community Health & Wellness Fair Hosted by Humana
16170 Westpark Drive, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

LEGO Night
1 Mary Elizabeth Wilbanks Ave, Baytown
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Heartfulness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20

Breckenridge Brewery Presents - Frank Turner Concert
McGonigel's Mucky Duck, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Whataburger Customer Appreciation Event
2820 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tampico Beverages Launches 'Tampico Tuesdays' with Flavors of Fun Across Houston
Various locations and times. Check the website for more information.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free at the Zoo
Houston Zoo
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21

Breckenridge Brewery & The Hobbit Café Beer Dinner
The Hobbit Café, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston

Boot Camp at The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gator Tales: Worms
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 22

Breckenridge Brewery Hosts - Midtown Pub Crawl
Irish Cowboy, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Beauty Bash at Palais Royal
5732 Highway 6, Missouri City
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston

Parkour
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Bible Storytime
Topstone Bibles and Books
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100 in Houston
SUNDAY 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar
