The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week

Here's what's free for the week of 3/16 - 3/22:City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.City Centre10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Levy Park4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Levy Park4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:00 a.m.The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City5:00 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Village of Surfside Beach1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.2000 Lyons Ave., Houston11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Houston Metro AreaCall a ride to get home safely and Sutliff & Stout, PLLC will reimburse you for the cost.Henderson Heights Pub11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.15955 West Hardy, Suite 206, Houston11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens, Humble10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Texas City High School10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Fort Bend Art Center5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Central Library, Pasadena10:00 a.m.Sugar Land Memorial Park12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.3833 South Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.2800 Broadway, Pearland9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Market Square Park3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Memorial City Mall Fireplace at West Entrance2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.1800 Texas Avenue12:00 p.m.Levy Park1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Levy Park8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.The Lawn at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Rink5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)10:00 a.m.234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Cleveland Park9:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center8:30 a.m.Northshore Park, The Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.City Centre3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.10410 Manhattan Drive, Houston2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.16170 Westpark Drive, Houston9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.1 Mary Elizabeth Wilbanks Ave, Baytown6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.McGonigel's Mucky Duck, Houston7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.2820 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Various locations and times. Check the website for more information.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Houston Zoo2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Hobbit Café, Houston6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, HoustonThe Lawn at Memorial City5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Irish Cowboy, Houston6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.5732 Highway 6, Missouri City5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, HoustonDiscovery Green6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Topstone Bibles and Books10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Hughes Landing, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St., Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100 in HoustonSUNDAY 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.