19-year-old donates liver to mother
What could've been a Maryland mother's last Christmas with her son, turned into the gift of a lifetime.

In 2007, Lisa Shanahan was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that damages the liver. Her chances on the donor's list of getting a transplant were slim.

Shanahan's 19-year-old son learned about the living donor program and found out that he was a perfect match.

"He said, 'Mom, I'm going to be your Christmas present.' And I just broke down," Shanahan said. "That's the best gift I could get for a lifetime."

Last week, doctors at the University of Maryland removed Shanahan's liver and replaced it with 60 percent of her son's liver.
