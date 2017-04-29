19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing

Law enforcement and EquuSearch are searching for a Cy-Fair ISD student with autism who is said to be in poor health.Nahum Legaspi, 19, was last seen on April 26 near Cypress Ranch High School. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, green shorts and beige shoes.Legaspi, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information about Legaspi's whereabouts is urged to call Cy-Fair ISD Police at 281-897-4337.In a statement, CFISD assistant superintendent Nicole Ray said the district is "extremely concerned" by Legaspi's disappearance.