NEWS

19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nahum Legaspi was last seen on April 26 near Cypress Ranch High School.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Law enforcement and EquuSearch are searching for a Cy-Fair ISD student with autism who is said to be in poor health.

Nahum Legaspi, 19, was last seen on April 26 near Cypress Ranch High School. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, green shorts and beige shoes.

Legaspi, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Legaspi's whereabouts is urged to call Cy-Fair ISD Police at 281-897-4337.

In a statement, CFISD assistant superintendent Nicole Ray said the district is "extremely concerned" by Legaspi's disappearance.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing personautismcy-fair isdequusearchCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's first 100 days 'by the numbers'
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Russia flaunts Arctic expansion with new military bases
More News
Top Stories
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
Strong storms could bring hail, damaging wind tonight
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Little Beakers lets kids get their science on
Show More
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Cunningham, Foreman during day 2
More News
Top Video
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
More Video