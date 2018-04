Don't miss the Houston Art Car Parade 1 Hour Special

May 6 on ABC13 at 12PM.

The Art Car Parade is the highlight of a three-day celebration of the drive to create: Art Car Weekend. But it all began with a donated 1967 Ford station wagon and $800 worth of paint and plastic fruit. And now, over 30 years later, it attracts 250+ vehicles (and other entries) from 23 states, Canada, and Mexico!