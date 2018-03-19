This Week's Recipe: No Bake Cheesecake Bars from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
2 cups GOYA Maria cookies, crushed
1/2 cup Salted Butter, melted
2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
1 tsp GOYA ground cinnamon
For the Cheesecake:
2 8 ounce packages Cream Cheese, softened
1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
1 teaspoon GOYA Vanilla Extract
1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice
1 8-ounce container Whipped Topping
For the Topping:
GOYA dulce de leche
GOYA cinnamon sticks for garnish, optional
Instructions
-In a large mixing bowl, combine the Maria cookie crumbs, butter and sugar.
-Press into the bottom of a 13x9 pan, lined with parchment paper for easy removal
-Refrigerate while preparing remaining ingredients.
-Using a mixer, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and cinnamon until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
-Stir in vanilla and lemon juice
-Fold in whipped topping.
-Spread over crust and refrigerate until set (1 hour or longer, ideally)
-Top with GOYA dulce de leche, and cut into squares
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Cooking With ABC13 Recipes