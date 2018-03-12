First day of spring freebies

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 20!Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.Dairy Queen is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.Rita's Italian Ice is also celebrating spring by giving away free Italian ice. The offer is good between noon and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year, the company gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian Ice in nine hours.