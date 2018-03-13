SOCIETY

Happy Birthday Simone! Houston's superstar gymnast turns 21

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy Birthday Simone Biles! Here's one of our favorite moments

HOUSTON --
Happy born day Simone! Houston's superstar four-time Olympic gold medalist turned 21 on Wednesday, and to celebrate her incredible talent - here are 13 things we love about one of the most accomplished athletes of all time.

1. She is 4"8' and her competition still comes up short.
2. She delivered a perfect 10 pitch at the Astros game.
3. Simone and her sister Adria Biles are major sister goals.
4. She knows how to make Laurie Hernandez smile
5. Her floor routine at the Olympics gives us all the feels.
6. She's the 2016 Associated Press Female Athlete of the year.
7. She slayed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Houston gold medalist Simone Biles will appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

8. She has a move named after her called "The Bile."
9. She really is a superhero.
10. She's just like us and loves pizza.
11. She is inspiring the next generation of gymnasts.
12. She slayed the ballroom when she was featured on "Dancing with the Stars."


13. She makes Houston proud!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycelebritybirthday
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video