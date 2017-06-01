1,800 pounds of cocaine found on Mexican ship

BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico (KTRK) --We're getting our first look at a major drug seizure aboard a fishing vessel in Mexico.
The Mexican Navy confiscated 822 kilos of cocaine in Baja California Sur.
Video shows the Navy officers pulling large quantities of the drug off the ship.
The fishing ship was docked at a maritime terminal and officials said they found the cocaine in its fuel tanks.
RELATED: Top 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised
SEE ALSO: Cocaine, cash and grenade launcher found in SW Houston home
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff