1,800 pounds of cocaine found on Mexican ship

We're getting our first look at a major drug seizure aboard a fishing vessel in Mexico.The Mexican Navy confiscated 822 kilos of cocaine in Baja California Sur.Video shows the Navy officers pulling large quantities of the drug off the ship.The fishing ship was docked at a maritime terminal and officials said they found the cocaine in its fuel tanks.