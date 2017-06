An 18-wheeler with a tank filled with 65,000 gallons of sewage waste overturned, spilling its contents all over the road in Spring.It happened on Rayford Road near Highway 99.The road is closed off between Highway 99 and Fox Run.Investigators say the truck took a turn too fast around 8:00 a.m. and crashed.Crews rescued the driver who was trapped. It is not known if the driver was injured.