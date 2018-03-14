HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Today is March 14 or 3-1-4, otherwise known as National Pi Day!
We're not talking about pumpkin or pecan. Today is the day celebrating the mathematical constant of Pi that starts with 3.14.
What started as a nerdy celebration of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is now a day to get deals and even some free stuff!
Three Brothers Bakery in Houston is offering a free pecan pie to anyone able to show off their math skills. You must recite the first 75 digits of Pi to win.
Here are the first five to help you out: 31415.
Good luck!
Offers.com has also compiled a list of great Pi Day deals from businesses around the country. If you're in the mood for pie, or even pizza pie, today is your day to snag a great deal! Below are a few of our favorites:
Bakers Square: Take $2 off pie orders. Plus, on Wednesday Bakers Squares gives out free slices of pie, so you can also get a free slice of pie with the purchase of a menu item.
Blaze Pizza: Get any build your own pizza for $3.14
Boston Market: Through the use of a printable coupon, customers can buy one rotisserie chicken pot pie and a drink and get another pot pie for free. Just bring in the online coupon or show it on your phone
Cici's Pizza: You can get one buffet for $3.14, with the purchase of a regular buffet
Grand Traverse Pie Company: One free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase
Pieology: Join the Pie Life eClub and earn one custom pizza for $3.14
Pi Pizza: Enjoy any pizza on their menu for just $8 during lunch, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. As a bonus, you can enjoy this deal any day of the week.
Urban Bricks Pizza: One pizza for $3.14
Whole Foods: Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie
Non-Food Pi Day Deals
Children's Museum:A massive party will be held in order to honor the Mathematical equation and Albert Einstein's birthday.
Kohl's: Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories
Half.com: Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback
ModCloth: Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off
Spreadshirts: Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10
ThinkGeek: Spend $50 or more online and get a free Sir Cumference Pi Day T-shirt.
