SOCIETY

Today is National Pi Day

EMBED </>More Videos

You don't have to know a lot about math to celebrate National Pi Day!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today is March 14 or 3-1-4, otherwise known as National Pi Day!

We're not talking about pumpkin or pecan. Today is the day celebrating the mathematical constant of Pi that starts with 3.14.

What started as a nerdy celebration of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is now a day to get deals and even some free stuff!

Three Brothers Bakery in Houston is offering a free pecan pie to anyone able to show off their math skills. You must recite the first 75 digits of Pi to win.

Here are the first five to help you out: 31415.

Good luck!

Offers.com has also compiled a list of great Pi Day deals from businesses around the country. If you're in the mood for pie, or even pizza pie, today is your day to snag a great deal! Below are a few of our favorites:

Bakers Square: Take $2 off pie orders. Plus, on Wednesday Bakers Squares gives out free slices of pie, so you can also get a free slice of pie with the purchase of a menu item.

Blaze Pizza: Get any build your own pizza for $3.14

Boston Market: Through the use of a printable coupon, customers can buy one rotisserie chicken pot pie and a drink and get another pot pie for free. Just bring in the online coupon or show it on your phone

Cici's Pizza: You can get one buffet for $3.14, with the purchase of a regular buffet

Grand Traverse Pie Company: One free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase

Pieology: Join the Pie Life eClub and earn one custom pizza for $3.14

Pi Pizza: Enjoy any pizza on their menu for just $8 during lunch, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. As a bonus, you can enjoy this deal any day of the week.

Urban Bricks Pizza: One pizza for $3.14

Whole Foods: Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie

Non-Food Pi Day Deals
Children's Museum:A massive party will be held in order to honor the Mathematical equation and Albert Einstein's birthday.

Kohl's: Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories

Half.com: Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback

ModCloth: Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off

Spreadshirts: Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10

ThinkGeek: Spend $50 or more online and get a free Sir Cumference Pi Day T-shirt.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypi dayfree stufffree fooddealsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video