A rental home just 70 miles north of Houston takes the poem 'The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe' to an entirely new -- and quintessentially Texan -- level.The new cowboy boot house in Huntsville is literally a massive, 35-foot-tall whimsical home designed by world-renowned artist and builder Dan Phillips."Since I was a child, I was always fascinated by creating houses that looked like homes in story books," Phillips said. "I just love story book architecture." Phoenix Commotion , Phillips' company, has built more than two dozen unique, eco-friendly homes in his hometown of Huntsville since 1997. Each project is built with mostly recycled and salvaged materials.The 700-square-foot, two bedroom, one full bathroom cowboy boot house is available to rent for $1,200 a month . It comes with custom mosaic granite flooring, high ceilings and a spiral suitcase that leads to a rooftop deck. Yeehaw!