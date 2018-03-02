COOL SPACES

Get in touch with your inner cowboy in Huntsville's boot house

Huntsville lays claim to the most quintessentially Texan abode: a home shaped like a cowboy boot. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A rental home just 70 miles north of Houston takes the poem 'The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe' to an entirely new -- and quintessentially Texan -- level.

The new cowboy boot house in Huntsville is literally a massive, 35-foot-tall whimsical home designed by world-renowned artist and builder Dan Phillips.

"Since I was a child, I was always fascinated by creating houses that looked like homes in story books," Phillips said. "I just love story book architecture."

Phoenix Commotion, Phillips' company, has built more than two dozen unique, eco-friendly homes in his hometown of Huntsville since 1997. Each project is built with mostly recycled and salvaged materials.

The 700-square-foot, two bedroom, one full bathroom cowboy boot house is available to rent for $1,200 a month. It comes with custom mosaic granite flooring, high ceilings and a spiral suitcase that leads to a rooftop deck. Yeehaw!

A stunning custom homein Hockley blends elegance and the natural beauty of the outdoors

