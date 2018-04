EMBED >More News Videos Grab your girlfriends and head to Cotton Ranch this Sunday, it's time for Bridal Wars!

Brides, get ready for battle! Bridal Wars are hitting the Houston area this weekend.The competition gets underway Sunday, April 8 at Sandlewood Manor in Tomball.Bridal Wars, a team competition event, tours the country and now it's in the Houston area.In the event, teams are made up a bride-to-be and at least one friend or family member - bring as many as you want!Teams battle it out in competitions like bouquet toss, a cupcake relay race, and lip sync challenges.Each competition gives the bridal teams a chance to win wedding-themed prizes.Visit the Bridal Wars website for more information.