TEXAS NEWS

On This Day: We remember the Alamo

On this day, the Alamo fell (AP Photo/Texas General Land Office)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRK) --
It has been 182 years since the Alamo fell to Mexican forces.

On February 23, 1836, a Mexican force of 1,800 to 6,000 men commanded by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna began a siege of the fort, according to History.com.

The Alamo held out for 13 days, but on the morning of March 6, the Mexican forces broke through the outer wall of the courtyard and overpowered them.

On April 21 1836, Sam Houston along with about 800 other Texans defeated Santa Anna's men at San Jacinto shouting "Remember the Alamo!" as they attacked. It confirmed the success of Texan independence.

More than 2.5 million people come from all over the world each year to visit the 4.2-acre site in San Antonio.
