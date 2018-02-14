Cowboy boots are a family affair at Ricca Boot Shop

TOMBALL, TX (KTRK) --Ricca Boot Shop on Main Street in Tomball has been producing quality repair boot work and designs for more than 40 years.
Sam Ricca opened the family owned-and-operated business in 1976. Today, Sam's grandson Ryan continues the family business with the same high-quality work and personal customer service.
"I would always come out and cut leather on the wheel with Grandpa when I was growing up as a kid," Ryan recalled.
All of Ryan's boots and shoes are made with JR Redenbach leather, which is widely regarded as the best sole leather available in the world. Customers love the unique method of tanning, which uses biodegradable tanning agents like bark and fruit.
"Grandpa would probably be shocked to see how busy it is now," said Ryan. "Not just for rodeo season, but year-round."
Ryan pays tribute to his late grandfather with framed black and white pictures on the walls showing him hard at work.
"I am still repairing boots that were made back in the 1950s," Ryan said. "The customers are loyal, and the business never stops."