SOCIETY

Cowboy boots are a family affair at Ricca Boot Shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Cowboy boots are a family affair at Ricca Boot Shop in Tomball. (KTRK)

TOMBALL, TX (KTRK) --
Ricca Boot Shop on Main Street in Tomball has been producing quality repair boot work and designs for more than 40 years.

Sam Ricca opened the family owned-and-operated business in 1976. Today, Sam's grandson Ryan continues the family business with the same high-quality work and personal customer service.

"I would always come out and cut leather on the wheel with Grandpa when I was growing up as a kid," Ryan recalled.

SEE ALSO: How to reboot your boots for rodeo season

All of Ryan's boots and shoes are made with JR Redenbach leather, which is widely regarded as the best sole leather available in the world. Customers love the unique method of tanning, which uses biodegradable tanning agents like bark and fruit.

"Grandpa would probably be shocked to see how busy it is now," said Ryan. "Not just for rodeo season, but year-round."

Ryan pays tribute to his late grandfather with framed black and white pictures on the walls showing him hard at work.

"I am still repairing boots that were made back in the 1950s," Ryan said. "The customers are loyal, and the business never stops."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycool spacesshoeshouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonout and about with abc13rodeo fashionTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video