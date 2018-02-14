RODEO HOUSTON

Show your western pride for Go Texan Day

Go Texan Day has been a tradition since the 1950s and is celebrated across Houston each year the Friday before the rodeo parade. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Show off your Lone Star pride for Go Texan Day.

Go Texan Day has been a tradition since the 1950s and is celebrated across Houston each year the Friday before the rodeo parade.

People roundup their boots, bolo ties and big hats to wear to work and school. For some parents, it's the perfect day to get the kiddos all dolled up as a cowboy or cowgirl. It makes for some adorable photos.

So if you dusted off your cowboy boots and wrangled up some tight blue jeans, snap a photo and share it with ABC13. Email news@abc13.com or tag Eyewitness News on social media using #abc13eyewitness.

SEE ALSO: Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for rodeo season

Mirror Mirror: Look your best at Rodeo
Rodeo season is upon us! Break out those cowboy boots and get ready to get cowgirl chic.


And don't worry. Just because it is Go Texan Day, doesn't mean it's the only day you can dress western. Rodeo season has just begun, and you have plenty opportunities to show your Texan pride.

Get all your RodeoHouston information about entertainment, events and the carnival on abc13.com/rodeo.


SEE ALSO: What guys need to know about picking a rodeo outfit
Best western wear looks for men
While you might not be a cowboy, you certainly want to dress like one this time of year. Guys, here's what you need to know to buck up and hop on the western bandwagon.

