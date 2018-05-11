PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --A Pasadena YouTube star says his dumpster diving has turned up a treasure trove of goods, especially cosmetics.
With more than 31,000 subscribers, Rich Lux is hoping to be a YouTube star.
His passion is makeup and fashion, especially high-end and luxury products. He likes to test those products and review them for his followers.
"My favorite brands are Givenchy and Chanel," Lux said.
But since Lux doesn't have a big budget, he goes dumpster diving for some cosmetics.
We went along with him on a trip to the Ulta dumpster.
"Here you go. Let's see what we can find," Lux said. "We're looking for luxury makeup, Miss Thing."
We scored big after diving into the second dumpster.
While Lux says that some people rolling by his dumpster diving hauls give him the side-eye...
"Look. I am not bothered, Miss Thing. People are looking at me like I am crazy but I am getting the deals - expired make up companies throw away and you can get it in the dumpster for free," Lux said.
From the Dollar Store dumpster to diving behind the Ulta, Lux said he has not been bothered by authorities.
"The worse thing that could happen is if a security guard or a police officer tells you to get off the property. That's pretty much it. You just have to respect it and leave," Lux said.
We don't recommend that you try this, because there are trespassing signs on some properties.
Waste Management responds:
Since our story aired, Waste Management responded with a warning to think twice before you go dumpster diving for these high-end cosmetics.
Greta Calvery of Waste Management public affairs says "it is a massive understatement to say that 'there are risks.'"
"In fact, people are gravely injured and people die. It's more than a risk, it is a very sad reality," Calvery writes to Eyewitness News. "Families are torn apart and our hearts break when that happens. And in our industry, it happens."