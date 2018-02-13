RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

5 things to give up for Lent that aren't chocolate

EMBED </>More Videos

Pope Francis speaks to a crowd in the Vatican in this undated file photo. (KTRK)

On Feb. 14, Lent begins and brings a chance at self-improvement. If you're Catholic, than you know the usual things that people give up for Lent: chocolate, fast food, or even harder to quit vices like smoking.

Looking for something different to give up for Lent? Try these 5 ideas.
  1. "The love of money"

    2. Pope Francis has an idea for a more unique fast. In his Lenten message, released by the Vatican on Tuesday, the pontiff urged Christians to abandon "the love of money" that leads to indifference towards other people.

  2. Apathy

    3. There are many wonderful opportunities to get involved in Houston and it's easier than ever to find an organization to help. Try volunteerhou.org to find something you can be passionate about.

  3. Negativity

    4. In the wise words of Captain Jack Sparrow, "The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem." If you're looking for a more biblical source, "If there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things." (Philippians 4:8)
  4. Worry

    5. Worrying about tomorrow can steal today's joy. "And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?" (Matthew 6:25-27)

  5. Bitterness

    6. This Lent try forgiving someone that never gave you the apology you deserved. "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us" (Matthew 6:9-13)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religioneaster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Aga Khan arrives in Houston for Diamond Jubilee visit
The Aga Khan to visit Houston on Sunday
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Timeline: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Billy Graham's body heads to Washington for rare honor
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video