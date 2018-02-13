5 things to give up for Lent that aren't chocolate

Looking for something different to give up for Lent? Try these 5 ideas.
- "The love of money"
- Apathy
- Negativity
- Worry
- Bitterness
Pope Francis has an idea for a more unique fast. In his Lenten message, released by the Vatican on Tuesday, the pontiff urged Christians to abandon "the love of money" that leads to indifference towards other people.
There are many wonderful opportunities to get involved in Houston and it's easier than ever to find an organization to help. Try volunteerhou.org to find something you can be passionate about.
In the wise words of Captain Jack Sparrow, "The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem." If you're looking for a more biblical source, "If there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things." (Philippians 4:8)
Worrying about tomorrow can steal today's joy. "And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?" (Matthew 6:25-27)
This Lent try forgiving someone that never gave you the apology you deserved. "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us" (Matthew 6:9-13)