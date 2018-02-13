5 things to give up for Lent that aren't chocolate

"The love of money"

Pope Francis has an idea for a more unique fast. In his Lenten message, released by the Vatican on Tuesday, the pontiff urged Christians to abandon "the love of money" that leads to indifference towards other people.



Apathy

There are many wonderful opportunities to get involved in Houston and it's easier than ever to find an organization to help. Try volunteerhou.org to find something you can be passionate about.



Negativity

In the wise words of Captain Jack Sparrow, "The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem." If you're looking for a more biblical source, "If there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things." (Philippians 4:8)

Worry

Worrying about tomorrow can steal today's joy. "And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?" (Matthew 6:25-27)



Bitterness

This Lent try forgiving someone that never gave you the apology you deserved. "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us" (Matthew 6:9-13)



On Feb. 14, Lent begins and brings a chance at self-improvement. If you're Catholic, than you know the usual things that people give up for Lent: chocolate, fast food, or even harder to quit vices like smoking.Looking for something different to give up for Lent? Try these 5 ideas.