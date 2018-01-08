SOCIETY

George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

EMBED </>More Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're losing faith in love, look no further than George H. W. and Barbara Bush to light a fire in your heart.

The George H. W. Bush Library and Museum released a letter from its vault that could melt a heart of stone.

Written from the future POTUS to the future First Lady in 1943, the letter gorgeously details George H. W.'s feelings for Barbara on the day their engagement announcement was published in the newspaper.

"I love you, precious, with all my heart and to know that you love me means my life. How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours some day," he wrote. "Goodnite, my beautiful. Every time I say beautiful, you about kill me, but you'll have to accept it."

He also told her that she made his life full of everything he could ever dream of.

PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushspark of lovegood newsbuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video