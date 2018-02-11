WEATHER

Valentine's Day could be soggy, slight rain chance headed our way

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A slight chance of rain may creep into southeast Texas just in time for Valentine's day.

You can expect periods of slight rain and a cloudy morning, but later in the evening the weather is suggesting a bit more sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to rise back into the lower 70s, and outdoor and evening plans are looking nice.

Make sure you continue to check the forecast and plan on making reservations for later in the evening once those scattered showers move out.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of when the rain starts and where.
